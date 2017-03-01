JOHO says he didn’t forge KCSE certificate and he has evidence that he is being fixed by UHURU

Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has denied allegations that he forged his Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education to get admitted to the University of Nairobi.





The Governor, through his Communication adviser, Richard Chacha, said Jubilee forged documents to frame him and suit its narrative that he is dishonest, unqualified and ineligible for election.





Chacha said only the University of Nairobi can provide the actual position on the Governor’s education and Jubilee’s splashed documents should not be relied upon.





Jubilee says Joho presented a forged 1992 exam result slip which a mean grade C+ (plus) for a Bachelor of Commerce degree course in Human Resource Management.





However, a man by the name Juma Hamid says he was the Governor’s classmate when Mohamed Ali was the Serani Secondary School headmaster.





Hamid said they sat for KCSE in 1993, adding that Joho was a cheerful student. He said Jubilee’s latest accusations are political.





Hamid said the Governor was being called Hassan Ali.





