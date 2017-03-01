JOHO reveals exactly why UHURU barred him from attending Mtongwe function-He’s afraid of...

Monday March 13, 2017 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has condemned President Uhuru Kenyatta for blocking him from attending the re-launch of Mtongwe ferry.





Addressing the press after the dramatic incident in which heavily armed GSU officers blocked him from leaving his office to attend Uhuru’s function on orders from above; Joho revealed that Jubilee was running scared.





He said Uhuru ordered his boys to intimidate him for fear of what he would have revealed at the function.





The fiery Mombasa Governor noted that he wanted to respond to the lies that President Uhuru Kenyatta peddled at Tononoka Grounds yesterday about his development record, that’s why he was blocked and prevented from attending the function.





“Jubilee is running scared. Uhuru feared that I would tell people the truth and expose his lies about my development record. He knows that he lied at Tononoka yesterday on the amount that Mombasa has received from the Jubilee Government and I wanted to put the record straight,” Joho said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST