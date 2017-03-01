JOHO reduces UHURU to nothing as he exposes his lies in Coast! None will ever trust him again

Friday March 17, 2017 - Governors allied to the Opposition from the Coast have accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee Government of failing to solve historical land injustices in the region.





Led by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Amason Kingi (Kilifi) and John Mruttu (Taita Taveta), the Governors reduced Jubilee to nothing saying it is the worst thing that ever happened to Kenya.





They said the Government had refused to solve the thorny squatter problem and called on Coast residents to reject it come August elections.





The leaders drummed up support for the National Super Alliance (NASA) saying if elected, they will adopt a more comprehensive approach in solving the land question in the region.





Joho also campaigned for Raila Odinga to be the next President saying he was the proponent of the implementation of the Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) report and was capable of solving land problems at the Coast.





