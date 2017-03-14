JOHO is using RAILA ODINGA’s name to hide his poor record in his tenure as Mombasa Governor.

Wiper Democratic Movement Secretary General, Hassan Joho, has claimed that Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, is using the name of CORD leader, Raila Odinga, to hide his poor record as Governor of the coastal city.





In an interview with a local daily last Monday, Omar said Joho is riding on Raila Odinga’s popularity to hide his poor track record and get re-elected.





Hassan, who is also the Mombasa Senator, insisted that his party will field candidates for various seats in all Coast Counties and will not participate in the National Super Alliance (NASA) nominations in the region.





“The aspirants who have moved to Wiper came because they want free and fair nominations and we will not let them down,” said Omar.





On Sunday, Joho declared that Mombasa County was an ‘ODM zone’ with Wiper candidates “having no chance whatsoever” at the gubernatorial slot.





But Hassan who is planning to unseat Joho using Wiper Party said Joho is still living in stone age to think that Coast is an ODM zone.





