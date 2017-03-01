JOHO is a Sultan! See what residents did to UHURU a day before putting him under ‘house arrest’ (VIDEO)

Monday March 13, 2017 - Reality dawned on President Uhuru Kenyatta today during the re-launch of Mtongwe ferry in Mombasa County.





This is after residents failed to show up in large numbers to support the project contrary to Jubilee’s rally at Tononoka Grounds yesterday which attracted a huge crowd.





Yesterday’s rally was so huge that some Kenyans claimed people were hired to attend in order to demonstrate that Jubilee was gaining popularity in the Coast, which is considered an Opposition stronghold.





And true to that, yesterday’s crowd may have been hired because only a handful of people attended today’s function.





To make the matters worse, those who attended seemed not interested in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech as many were seen leaving and walking away as he addressed them.





The poor attendance may have been exacerbated by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to put Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho under ‘house arrest’ to prevent him from attending the Mtongwe function.





Watch the video below of Uhuru addressing an uninterested crowd in Tononoka, Mombasa.



