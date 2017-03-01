JOHO has balls! See what he has done today in Coast to counter UHURU after house arrest

Thursday March 16, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM launched a series of rallies in Coast starting today in Taita Taveta to counter Jubilee’s recent forays in the region.





This comes barely two days after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tour to the region where he clashed with the Opposition leadership to the point of putting Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho under office arrest to prevent him from attending his function in Mtongwe.





The ODM rallies to neutralize Uhuru/ Ruto’s influence in the region will be spearheaded by Governors Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa), John Mruttu (Taita Taveta) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi).





The three ODM Governors accused the President of undermining devolution by harassing Governors opposed to Jubilee like what he did with Hassan Joho and Josephat Nanok of Turkana.





According to a statement from Mruttu’s office, Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok would also attend the rallies.





