JOHO has balls of steel! See what he told FBI before he went to US for his three week tour

Two week ago, Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, travelled to the United States despite being linked to a drug trafficking cartel in East Africa.





Joho, who was accompanied by three County officials, travelled to Washington where he attended a summit on extremism sponsored by the US Government.





But before he travelled to the US, Joho wrote a letter to the US Embassy in Nairobi and requested the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to investigate him over drug trafficking allegations.





He surrendered to the US Embassy his bank details, details of his companies in which he was a Director and invited Nairobi based Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) officers to probe him.





The source adds that the FBI agents later cleared him after they found no evidence to support the allegations.





This explains the reason why Joho travelled to the US and even met State Department officials without being arrested.



