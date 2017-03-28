JOHO did not register for KCSE in 1992, he used fake papers – KNEC reveals (PHOTO)

Mombasa Governor, Hassan Ali Joho, did not register for Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 1992 as he claims, Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has said.





In a letter to Criminal Investigations Department director, Ndegwa Muhoro, from KNEC CEO, Mercy Gathigia Kirogo, the examination body said that they had established that the purported copy of the results slip presented to the council for authentication was obtained from a forged document.





“Following your request for verification and confirmation of examination results Joho Hassan Ali results slip as per the letter referenced CID/SEC/4/4/3 dated 25th January, 2017… Joho Hassan Ali did not register nor sat for the year 1992 KCSE examination at Serani Secondary School under index number 160092024,"said Mrs Karogo.





Ms Karogo wrote to Mr Muhoro in response to a letter by the DCI seeking for verification and confirmation of Mr Joho’s examination results.





Karogo said that the centre code for Serani Secondary School in 1992 was 16032 and not 160092 as indicated in his documents to the examination council.





“Therefore, the purported copy of the year 1992 KCSE examination results slip presented to KNEC for verification purposes, is obtained from a forged document," she said.





Joho is yet to respond to these claims.





Here is KNEC letter to CID.

