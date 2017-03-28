JOHO did not register for KCSE in 1992, he used fake papers – KNEC reveals (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Politics 01:25
Mombasa Governor, Hassan Ali Joho, did not register for Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 1992 as he claims, Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has said.
In a letter to Criminal Investigations Department director, Ndegwa Muhoro, from KNEC CEO, Mercy Gathigia Kirogo, the examination body said that they had established that the purported copy of the results slip presented to the council for authentication was obtained from a forged document.
“Following your request for verification and confirmation of examination results Joho Hassan Ali results slip as per the letter referenced CID/SEC/4/4/3 dated 25th January, 2017… Joho Hassan Ali did not register nor sat for the year 1992 KCSE examination at Serani Secondary School under index number 160092024,"said Mrs Karogo.
Ms Karogo wrote to Mr Muhoro in response to a letter by the DCI seeking for verification and confirmation of Mr Joho’s examination results.
Karogo said that the centre code for Serani Secondary School in 1992 was 16032 and not 160092 as indicated in his documents to the examination council.
“Therefore, the purported copy of the year 1992 KCSE examination results slip presented to KNEC for verification purposes, is obtained from a forged document," she said.
Joho is yet to respond to these claims.
Here is KNEC letter to CID.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
I KNOW THIS IS NOT RELATED TO THE JOHO SAGA.
THERE IS A SERIOUS ISSUE ABOUT MASENO UNIVERSITY WHICH THE MINISTRY OF EDUCATION NEEDS TO ADDRESS.SEE THE FOLLOWING:-
1. IT TAKES TOO LONG TO GRADUATE AS A MASTERS STUDENT IN THE UNIVERSITY. THE LECTURERS THERE HAVE NO INTEREST OF THE STUDENTS AT HEART.
2. A PROPOSAL TAKEN TO THE SGS TAKES AS LONG AS 4 MONTHS WHILE IN SOME UNIVERSITIES IT TAKES ONLY A WEEK. WHERE ARE THE LECTURERS TO HANDLE THE SGS CASES ON TIME SO THAT STUDENTS GRADUATE WITHIN THE STIPULATED TIME.
3. SOME LECTURERS AT THE UNIVERSITY ARE MORE CONCERNED ABOUT MAKING MONEY IN OTHER INSTITUTIONS AT THE EXPENSE OF STUDENTS WHOSE THESIS, PROJECTS AND PROPOSALS ARE TO BE LOOKED INTO.
4. IT IS AN OPEN SECRET THAT SOME LECTURERS SEEM TO HAVE EITHER FORCED THEMSELVES INTO TEACHING OR THEY WERE FORCED. THEY HAVE NO PASSION FOR THE JOB EVEN THOUGH THERE IS NO EQUIPMENT TO MEASURE THE PASSION SOMEONE HAS.
5. WHEN A STUDENT TAKES MORE THAN TWO YEARS TO FINISH A MASTERS DEGREE, THEN THERE IS A PROBLEM ESPECIALLY WHEN THE STUDENT HAS TRIED TO PURSUE AN EVER ELUSIVE LECTURER.
THE PS HIGHER EDUCATION HELP US OUT OF THIS AGONY. CS MATIANGI, WE ARE IN AGONY OVER THE LONG TIME WE ARE TAKING TO COMPLETE OUR STUDIES.
No wonder he talk too much. Lack of education and manners