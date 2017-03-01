JOHO destroys UHURU, tears him apart and walks all over him after saying he follows him like his wife

Thursday March 16, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hasan Joho, has said he will not apologise to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, for speaking the truth.





Speaking during a rally in Taita Taveta on Thursday, the Governor said he will stand for nothing but the truth.





The flamboyant Governor said he has never abused anyone in his political career, adding that he will not take it lying down when intimidated in his quest to defend the common mwananchi.





"Kama kutetea watu wangu ni matusi, basi shauri yako. Hakuna siku moja nimewatusi ...wakinitukana nitawaaangalia tu. I have no apology to make. Tutakueleza ukweli vile ulivyo kwa niaba ya watu wangu





(I have never abused them...I will simply look at them if they insult me. We will tell you the truth because it is on behalf of my people),” Joho said.





“Mimi najua pale unaishi...siwezi kuja, sitaki kuja ... mimi najua penye kuna ikulu...siwezi kuja, sitaki kuja ... lakini mahali penye kuna wanainchi wanaonipigia kura kama governor wao nitawatumikia





(I know where you live but I don't want to go there... I know where State House is but I don't want to go there...but I will be of service where people who voted for me are),” Joho added.





Joho’s remarks came days after President Uhuru directed a torrent of abuses at him during his just concluded coastal tour.





The father of nation said Joho is a nobody but a useless leader who has done nothing to Mombasa residents.



