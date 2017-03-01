JOHO comes to the rescue of Mombasa woman who was raped and left for dead (VIDEO)

A poor lady who was raped and had her legs crushed by a train after she was tied on the railway line in Kibarani, Mombasa, has received help from Governor Joho.





Joho said the Mombasa County Government will foot the woman’s hospital bill and relocate her from Mworoto slums in Tudor to a modest house in Kisauni.





Joho also called for the prosecution of the perpetrators of the heinous act.





The mother of two was accosted by two men as she was walking home from a function at Kibarani on February 3 .





The savages then tied her on the railway line where she was run over by a cargo train and has had her legs amputated.





She is currently recuperating at Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa where the bill had risen to over Sh 2 million.





Watch the video below.



