JOHO causing UHURU sleepless nights in Coast after return from US - See what he has done

President Uhuru Kenyatta has returned to the Coast to drum up support for his re-election.





His return to the region, which is regarded as the Opposition’s stronghold, comes barely a week after the return of Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho from the United States of America where he had been for three weeks.





Sources reveal that President Uhuru Kenyatta is not at peace, especially with the return of Joho, who has been giving him sleepless nights at the Coast, and is doing everything to neutralize his influence in the region.





Uhuru’s previous visits to Coast have often ended in bitter spats between him and the NASA leadership led by Joho and Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi.





The President received defectors from ODM to Jubilee in a bid to demonstrate that he was gaining popularity in the region.





Among those he received to Jubilee from ODM are Taita Taveta Senator Dan Mwazo and Women Representative, Joyce Lay.





