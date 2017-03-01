JOHO banned from Kwale! He can take his campaigns for RAILA ODINGA to his Mombasa

Kwale residents have banned Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, from visiting the vote rich County in search of votes.





Over the last two weeks, Joho has been traversing across the six Counties in Coast region popularizing ODM party and also campaigning for CORD leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.





But Kwale residents led by politician, Rehema Kaluma, urged Joho to keep off Kwale and concentrate with Mombasa politics.





“We know he (Joho) is bitter with Mvurya because Kwale youths no longer seek jobs in his County after going to school,” she said.





She added that “Kwale youths do not work as maids, shopkeepers or groundnut sellers anymore. Those jobs belong to his people in Mombasa now”





Kaluma also said thousands of youths who used to vote in Mombasa have moved back to Kwale.





The leader also urged Kwale Governor, Salim Mvurya, to ‘man up’ and campaign for Jubilee Party ahead of August 8 th polls.





The Kenyan DAILY POST