JOHO admits he scored a D- minus in KCSE - He has nothing between his ears (Result Slip)

Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, admitted on Tuesday that he scored a D- (Minus) in his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education in 1993.





Addressing a Press Conference in Mombasa, Joho said scoring a D- minus did not stop him from pursuing his dreams of becoming the Mombasa Governor.





“There are people who are not privileged to go to school or get good grades. But that does not stop them from pursuing their dreams. I pursued mine and that's why I have managed to transform Mombasa to where it is now," said Joho.





The flamboyant Governor revealed that he paid his own school fees du e to his poor family background and appreciated what he got in exams.





The G overnor said his life was so different from President Uhuru Kenyatta's since Uhuru grew up as a privile ged child with his family catering for all his needs.





“I used to look for jobs after school, so as to feed my family and pay my school fees. This is so different from Uhuru's life since his father could make a single cheque that would educate him until postgraduate,' ” Joho said.





Here is Joho ’s real KCSE result slip

The Kenyan DAILY POST