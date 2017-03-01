Jobs and Vacancies in Nyali Children’s Hospital, Kenya

The Nyali Children’s Hospital is located in Mombasa North Mainland with a branch in Likoni.

The hospital has vacancies for:

Pharmaceutical Technologist (3)

Minimum Qualifications:

· Diploma in Pharmaceutical Technology

· Enrolled with the The Pharmacy and Poison’s Board of Kenya

Medical Records Officer (1)

Minimum Qualifications:

· Diploma in Health Records and Information Technology from a recognized institution

· Certificate in computer application from a recognized institution