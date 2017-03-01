Jobs and Vacancies in Nyali Children’s Hospital, Kenya

Jobs and Vacancies in Nyali Children’s Hospital, KenyaJobs and Careers 04:45
The hospital has vacancies for:
Pharmaceutical Technologist (3)
Minimum Qualifications:
· Diploma in Pharmaceutical Technology
· Enrolled with the The Pharmacy and Poison’s Board of Kenya
Medical Records Officer(1)
Minimum Qualifications:
· Diploma in Health Records and Information Technology from a recognized institution
· Certificate in computer application from a recognized institution
Forward your application quoting the expected salary and including relevant testimonials to P.O Box 43354-80100, Mombasa.