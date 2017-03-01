Jobs and Vacancies in Nyali Children’s Hospital, Kenya

The Nyali Children’s Hospital is located in Mombasa North Mainland with a branch in Likoni.
The hospital has vacancies for:
Pharmaceutical Technologist (3)
Minimum Qualifications:
·         Diploma in Pharmaceutical Technology
·         Enrolled with the The Pharmacy and Poison’s Board of Kenya
Medical Records Officer(1)
Minimum Qualifications:
·         Diploma in Health Records and Information Technology from a recognized institution
·         Certificate in computer application from a recognized institution

Forward your application quoting the expected salary  and including relevant testimonials to P.O Box 43354-80100, Mombasa.

   

