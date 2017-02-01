JKL is back! See the channel JEFF KOINANGE has moved to after his departure from KTN.

After a short hiatus, popular talk show JKL is set to return on air this week, host Jeff Koinange has confirmed.





The award winning journalist left KTN unceremoniously after an incident where guests, Miguna Miguna and Esther Passaris, clashed on air.





Since then, there have been speculations on the fate of the show but it is now official, JKL has found a new home at Citizen TV starting from this evening.





See the tweet below.