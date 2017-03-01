JEFF KOINANGE speaks on claims that his salary of Sh 2 million a month made JANET MBUGUA resign.

Seasoned journalist, Jeff Koinange, has cleared the air on recent allegations that he is the cause of bad blood between popular anchors at Citizen TV and the management.





There are claims that Citizen TV is paying Jeff Koinange Sh 2 million a month.





Further reports indicate that other anchors are not happy with Jeff’s hefty salary.





They feel that he is being paid a lot of money to host one show a week yet he joined the station the other day.





There are rumours that Janet Mbugua has already resigned in protest and her co-host, Hussein Mohammed, is also planning to resign.





Jeff has termed these claims as propaganda and revealed that there is no bad blood between him and other anchors.





He further claims that Janet has not resigned.





What is really happening at Citizen TV?





We will keep you updated on his story.