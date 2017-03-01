JEFF KOINANGE reveals who ordered his sacking from KTN! Not MIGUNA/ PASSARIS interview.

Award winning journalist, Jeff Koinange, indirectly revealed the person who ordered him sacked from KTN.





Jeff, who is a household name when it comes to the interviews, was shown the door last year after he aired an interview between rambunctious lawyer, Miguna Miguna, and socialiate bimbo, Esther Passaris.





The interview which was aired on KTN attracted a lot of condemnation from Kenyans because of an unpleasant moment of exchange of rape jokes.





Though many Kenyans thought that Jeff was sacked because of the interview, during the first Jeff Koinange Live on Citizen TV, Jeff indirectly revealed the man behind his sacking.





It was then that Jeff said four words that we were accustomed to during the Moi era “Na hio ni maendeleo”… He actually tried to say the words with a Nyayo voice.





Sources said it is former President Daniel Moi who ordered the sacking of Jeff after airing interviews that indirectly insinuated that he was a ‘dictator’





KTN is owned by Moi’s family.





The Kenyan DAILY POST