JEFF KOINANGE mocks KTN after his successful debut at Citizen TV (VIDEO)

After his unceremonious dismissal from KTN, Jeff Koinange moved to Citizen TV and JKL debuted on the most watches station in Kenya last Wednesday night.





City Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdulahi and renowned political analyst, Barack Muluka, were the first guests on the show.





As the show was approaching the end, Jeff bragged how he was overwhelmed by viewers’ feedback that even sms servers crashed.





That is when Ahmednasir claimed that Jeff has moved from a small League (KTN) to the Super League (Citizen TV)





The smug on Jeff’s face, who went ahead to throw shade at former President Moi who is the owner of KTN by saying ...‘Hio ni Maendeleo’ a phrase made popular by Moi told a lot.





Grapevine has it that Jeff was fired from KTN after one of his guest called Moi a dictator.





Watch the video below.



