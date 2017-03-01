JANET MBUGUA resigns from Citizen TV after being summoned by her bosses, See what happened.

Reports reaching us indicate that popular anchor, Janet Mbugua, has resigned from Citizen TV.





According to well placed sources, she was summoned by her senior bosses after she dedicated more time to her personal projects thus affecting her productivity.





Apparently, Janet has several lucrative endorsements from top corporate companies.





She also runs a foundation to empower young girls.





She was told to concentrate on her work or resign to concentrate on personal projects.





The sultry talented anchor who earns over Sh 800,000 a month decided to resign.





Janet is among the highest paid female anchors in Kenya although some people claim she is overrated.





She also makes a lot of money from endorsements and perhaps this is the reason she has decided to concentrate on her personal projects.





The Kenyan DAILY POST