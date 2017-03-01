JAGUAR sends his bodyguard to issue threats after killing innocent Kenyans in a road accident.

Local singer, Jaguar, has started issuing threats to the families of the two young men he killed along Sagana-Makutano road when his speeding Range Rover lost control.





According to Simon Ndugi Macharia, one of the relatives of the deceased, Jaguar sent his bodyguard identified as Ndegwa with a clear message, “There is nothing they can do to him.”





Apparently, Jaguar bribed corrupt cops at Sagana Police Station where his car was towed after the accident.





The families of the deceased were kicked out like dogs when they went to Sagana Police Station to check on the progress of the case.





They are now crying for justice.





Here’s a photo of Jaguar’s car being towed out of Sagana Police Station after he bribed his way out.