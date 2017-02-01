It’s over! How SONKO has wrecked the wedding of her eldest daughter, SAUMU

Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko’s eldest daughter, Saumu, has dumped Ben Gatu, the youthful politician from Muranga who impregnated her.





According to snoops, Saumu is no longer living together with Ben after their affair hit a snag.

She has moved back to her mother’s home in Runda.





Sonko is said to be the cause of Saumu’s flopped affair with Ben.





They two were planning a wedding that was to happen in a few months’ time but things have gone south.





The wealthy Senator has not been in good terms with Saumu’s boyfriend.





He has been accusing him of trying to ride on his fame by courting his daughter.





Late last year, Sonko called an editor of a local entertainment pull out and complained that the paper was giving Ben unnecessary attention and accused him of riding on his fame.





This is after he arrived in a public function in Muranga aboard a chopper together with Sonko’s daughter.





Apparently, Ben is contesting for the Mathioya Parliamentary seat and Saumu is already pregnant for him.





They have been flaunting their love on social media but nowadays, they no l0nger do that.





Their much hyped affair has hit a snag and they no longer see each other eye to eye.





