It’s over for UHURU/ RUTO as 4 new parties join NASA and vow to teach them a bitter lesson

Monday March 13, 2017 - The bid by the National Super Alliance (NASA) to form the next Government has received a shot in the arm.





This is after four new parties joined the Opposition’s outfit with a sole objective of removing Jubilee from power during the August General Election.





The four political parties from the larger Ukambani region signed a pre-election pact with NASA, through the Wiper Party of Kenya.





The parties - National Rainbow Coalition (NARC), Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU), People’s Trust Party (PTP) and Muungano Party - however, agreed to support to support Kalonzo Musyoka for the Presidency in NASA.





The declaration by the four parties to join NASA and support Kalonzo not only deals Jubilee a severe blow but also Raila Odinga who is eying the NASA ticket.





The Kenyan DAILY POST