It’s over for RAILA as WETANGULA also says no to joint NASA nomination after KALONZO

It appears the National Super Alliance (NASA) is headed for a nosedive five months to the August General Election.





This is after Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetangula followed in the footsteps of his Wiper counterpart, Kalonzo Musyoka, in rejecting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s idea to have joint nominations.





Last week, both Kalonzo and Wetangula were scheduled to address the media on the contested NASA nomination rules but cancelled the meeting at the last minute without divulging any details.





However, Amani National Congress (ANC) Musalia Mudavadi called on NASA supporters to remain calm as they resolve the differences.





“I would want to ask NASA supporters not to be worried because what is going on is just a debate on the best approach to take. No party fears a joint nomination process. We are all ready as coalition partners,” Mudavadi said.





