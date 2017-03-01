It’s a done deal! NASA to go US-style in picking Presidential candidate as RAILA travels to US

Tuesday March 14, 2017 - The National Super Alliance (NASA) technical committee tasked with picking a Presidential candidate has recommended that the process be subjected to a popular vote by supporters.





This is after stakeholders failed to agree on other avenues, including consensus, to pick the man who will fly the NASA flag against President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August polls.





According to the proposal, NASA parties would go to primaries as it happens in the United States of America.





The sources said the committee arrived at the decision due to insistence by Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula that Raila Odinga should not be the flag bearer because he would allegedly not attract votes from Jubilee zones.





This comes even as Raila Odinga is in the US for a one week tour and it is not clear if he is on a learning mission on how the primaries are conducted.





The Kenyan DAILY POST