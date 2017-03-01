It is true that RAILA ODINGA wants to hack IEBC system in August – Jubilee confirms.

Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has claimed that National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders are planning to hack the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in August.





In a statement to the press, Duale, who is also the Garissa Township MP, said NASA leaders have contracted a hacker to hack IEBC systems in August and ensure the opposition wins the Presidential election.





“We need answers on whether the politician was also involved in the hacking of banks and whether proceeds of crime are being used to finance the individual’s activities," said Duale.





“All the noise about rigging was meant to divert attention to hoodwink Kenyans to look the other way when they were busy attempting to interfere with the election." Duale added.





Last Monday, police arrested 4 cyber crime thugs who operated an international crime syndicate that took off with hundreds of millions of shilling.





The five thugs are said to be connected with CORD leader, Raila Odinga.





