It is now OFFICIAL! ALI HASSAN JOHO will not have any money as his six accounts are frozen

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has ordered Stanbic Bank to freeze Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho's six bank accounts.





In a letter dated March 20, KRA ordered Stanbic to freeze the account for 10 days or until the court makes a determination of the order.





"In the exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Section 43(2) of the Tax Procedures Act, 2015, I hereby require you to preserve such money in the below mentioned accounts and to ensure that such money is not transferred, withdrawn, disposed off or otherwise dealt with without the written authority of the commissioner," read part of the letter by KRA to Stanbic..





The letter was signed by KRA officer, Justus Kiuvu, on behalf of the commissioner in charge of investigations and enforcement.





Meanwhile, Joho has blasted KRA for freezing his accounts saying the ‘taxman ‘is being used by Jubilee to silence Government critics.





The Kenyan DAILY POST