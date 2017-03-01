It is KALONZO for Presidency or we bolt out of NASA - Wiper says not to RAILA or MUDAVADI

Wednesday March 15, 2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement senior officials have said that National Super Alliance (NASA) must name former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as the coalition’s presidential flag bearer or they bolt out of the alliance.





In an interview with one local daily on Tuesday , Kitui West MP, Francis Nyenze, declared that it is either Kalonzo is named the alliance’s presidential candidate - or "NASA is dead."





“So unless the presidential candidate, the flag bearer, is Kalonzo, I don't see us moving anywhere,” said Nyenze who is also a member of NASA's powerful National Coordinating Committee.





Nyenze insisted that the 2013 MoU with ODM chief, Raila Odinga, must be honoured to allow Kalonzo to fly the opposition flag.





He said Wiper's only issue is with ODM, which has flatly rejected the pact.





In 2013, ODM and Wiper signed a MoU where Raila Odinga agreed to support Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid in 2017.





Nyenze said unless ODM honour the deal, Wiper will not be part of the NASA alliance.





The Kenyan DAILY POST