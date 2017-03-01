ISAAC RUTO in deep trouble for saying that he may support RAILA ODINGA in August.

Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader, Isaac Ruto, is swimming in muddy waters after Kipsigis elders disagreed with him on who to support during the 2017 presidential election.





Ruto, who was meeting CCM delegates, had proposed that the party supports the NASA presidential candidate in 2017.





But the elders disagreed with his proposal and gave him two weeks to decide on whether CCM should support Jubilee Party or NASA.





NASA leader, Raila Odinga, was expected to grace the CCM meeting where the important decision would have been made but failed to show up.





The news that the former Prime Minister would attend the event only added more fuel to the speculation that CCM was parting ways with the Jubilee-friendly, KANU, and aligning itself with the Opposition alliance.





During the meeting, NASA was represented by former Cabinet Minister and MP, Kipruto Arap Kirwa.





