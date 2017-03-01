ISAAC RUTO and JOHANNA NG’ENO warned against disrespecting WILLIAM RUTO.

Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, and Emurua Dikir MP, Johanna Ngeno, have been cautioned against disrespecting Deputy President William Ruto.





Addressing a Press Conference in Narok, aspirants called on Ruto, Ngeno and Narok West MP, Patrick Ntutu, to support Ruto instead of abusing him.





“They should stop their cheap politics and instead respect the DP as he is a symbol of national unity,” said Emurua Dikir parliamentary aspirant David Keter said.





Keter said Jubilee Party is overwhelmingly supported in the Rift Valley and those opposing it will be swept into political oblivion in the August 8th General Elections.





Keter’s sentiments were also echoed by Narok South MP aspirant, Nahashon Langa, who said leaders who keep attacking the Deputy President will face the wrath of the community in August.





Ruto and Ngeno have been attacking Ruto at every rally they attend.





The Kenyan DAILY POST