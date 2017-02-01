ISAAC HASSAN gets a lucrative job in Somalia! This will kill RAILA ODINGA after 2013 outcome

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Isaac Hassan, has travelled to Somalia to work as a lead consultant for the Somalia Electoral commission.





Making the announcement, Hassan said this was his first trip outside Kenya after Wafula Chebukati took over from him on January 20 .





Hassan wrote while at JKIA that the consultancy was "for the development of the strategic plan and other operation manuals."





Hassan said he will use his talent and expertise to ensure that the Somali electoral agency is reformed and able to conduct free and fair elections.





Hassan’s last few months in office were tough as CORD leader, Raila Odinga, pushed for the forceful removal of his team.





Raila and his team have accused Hassan of abetting corruption and colluding with the Government to rig the August 8 th General Elections.





He resigned on October last year in what was a clear victory for Raila and his supporters.





