Is this where RAILA ODINGA got his football commentary antics from? Watch VIDEO

Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, is a die-hard football fan and often uses football analogy in his political rallies.





The ‘Raila na Mpira’ antics have become part and parcel of his speeches and ahead of the 2017 General Elections, the likes of Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka are hoping to be given a through pass if the former Prime Minister opts not to try his luck from midfield.





Did Raila get ideas from this epic edition of the Vitimbi comedy show starring the late Othorongongo and Mzee Ojwang’





Watch the hilarious video below.



