Is this true? Here are new revelations in RAILA’s new book that are causing panic in State House.

There are whispers around Kenya’s political circles that CORD leader, Raila Odinga, is set to release a new book that will explain how he has been denied the Presidency for two consecutive elections in Kenya.





The book titled The Raila Conspiracy: The secrets behind denying him the Kenya’s presidency, has already caused panic in Jubilee alliance with leaders fearing that it may incited Kenyans against the Government.





Here are some excerpts from the book.





“That evening President Kenyatta called Raila Odinga at around 4.00pm , He was requesting him to meet him in the State House. Raila Odinga declined and hung on the phone to receive a phone from a prominent Mount Kenya business man. The phone call which only took 12 minutes was accompanied with a mail that read as follows:





“The classified conspiracy file reveals that log files for the Oracle golden gate database which was used with IEBC shows that the database was shared and synchronized with the TNA database. Both the IEBC and the TNA shared the same static IP Address 196.1.26.40 registered to David Maina, the CEO of trans Business Machines Ltd with credentials of Kencall EPZ. The IP address of Kencall used by IEBC as stated was set up on March at 23:52:47 at the following location D:/APP/KENCALL/ADMIN/PFILE/ INIT.ORA on machine KENCALL.The IP of Kencall server used”.





The book is forwarded by Raila Odinga himself and has received great accolades from different prominent writers and personalities around the world.





The book preface has been written with one Morgan Tvangirai the former Prime Minister of Zimbabwe.





