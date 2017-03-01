Is State House in panic mode over RAILA ODINGA‘s meeting in MERU? Government responds

Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has dismissed reports that Jubilee leaders are in panic mode after National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders held a series of successful rallies in Eldoret and Meru.





Eldoret and Meru are perceived to be President Uhuru Kenyatta’s strongholds but Raila has been camping there trying to convert them to vote for the opposition alliance.





But addressing a presser at Parliament Buildings, Duale who was accompanied by MPs Joyce Laboso (Sotik) and Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Senators Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu), Peter Mositet (Kajiado), Martha Wangari (nominated) and Joy Gwendo (nominated) said Uhuru doesn’t lose sleep because of Raila and his rhetoric.





He said Uhuru is assured of his re-election in 2017 and is also confident that Jubilee Party will have majority seats in Parliament, Senate and County Assemblies.





Duale, who is also the Garissa Township MP, said it is a farfetched dream for NASA to think that the huge crowds at their rallies in Jubilee zones are a sign that they support the opposition.





“CORD or NASA must be in slumber land to think that they are eating into Jubilee’s support base,” he said





