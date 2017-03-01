Is RAILA ODINGA a dead beat father? His daughter was in ICU and he was loitering in Nigeria.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was trolled by Kenyans for going to Nigeria instead of visiting his ailing daughter in South Africa.





Raila’s daughter, Rosemary Odinga, has been hospitalized in South Africa with brain related problems and Raila only visited her this weekend.





Instead, Raila was campaigning in Kenya as if nothing happened and his daughter is battling with her life in a hospital in South Africa.





Raila also went on an official visit to Nigeria where he attended a project launched by former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo.





Rosemary flew out two weeks accompanied by neurosurgeon Oluoch Olunya, Amref flying doctors and her mother, Ida Odinga.





She was admitted at Nairobi Hospital before being taken to the Aga Khan, where doctors were to remove the meningioma.





This kind of tumor is not immediately life-threatening but remains a serious threat to Rosemary's health, because it is in the meninges - the lining between the brain and the skull.





It can cause blindness or partial brain damage.





The Kenyan DAILY POST