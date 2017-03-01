Is MUDAVADI planning to run away with NASA after RAILA was ranked top? See what he said

Monday March 13, 2017 - It appears the recent opinion poll by Infotrak which ranked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the best placed candidate to clinch the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential ticket has ignited fire in the Opposition’s outfit and threatening the very unity of the co-principals.





This is after Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, indirectly threatened to run away with NASA after he was ranked third to Raila.





Speaking yesterday, Mudavadi declared himself as the best bet to face President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August poll and should be considered for the position or else there would be trouble.





He said NASA is his own brainchild and should be the one to steer it to prosperity and no one else.





The ANC leader urged his friends to support him for the job and stick together to ensure they beat Jubilee.





“I pushed for the formation of NASA because I knew when we go as individuals we will totally lose as we need the support of each other. I urge my colleagues to support me because I bear the NASA dream,” Mudavadi said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST