Is MARY WAMBUI warming KIBAKI’s bed? These PHOTOs from GACHAGUA’s burial!!

Some Kenyans were quick to start suppositions after photos circulated on social media showing former President, Mwai Kibaki, accompanied by Mary Wambui to the burial of the late Nderitu Gachagua who was laid to rest in his Hiriga home in Nyeri County last Monday .





At Gachagua’s funeral, the former President was accompanied by Mary Wambui, who is rumoured to be his second wife.





When he was meeting President Uhuru and other dignitaries, Wambui was by his side, hands crossed watching as they exchanged pleasantries.





Though Kibaki had earlier denied that Wambui is his second wife, in 2015 he referred Wambui as a family member at the burial of her sister.





The Wambui family claim s that Kibaki married Mary in 1972 under Kikuyu customary law and they have a daughter, Winnie Wangui , who was behind the Artur saga in 2006.





Here are photo s of Kibaki and Wambui getting cozy during Gachagua’s burial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST