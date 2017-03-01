Is MAGUFULI campaigning UHURU instead of RAILA? See what he did in Tononoka (PHOTOs)

President Uhuru Kenyatta received a heroic reception in Mombasa County on Sunday when he held a rally at Tononoka grounds.





Uhuru, who was accompanied by his Deputy, William Ruto, brought Mombasa to a standstill with a rally that convoked hundreds of thousands of supporters.





The mammoth rally held at the Tononoka Grounds saw the attendance of Jubilee party nationwide members and Kenyans in general who thronged the venue to have a glance of the party’s manifesto ahead of the August, 8, 2017 General Elections.





The rally made some opposition supporters wet their pants since the huge turnout gave an impression that Mombasa had stopped being an opposition stronghold.





And to tame their supporters, CORD propagandists said the ruling coalition did not only ferry supporters from other regions in the country but also imported fake supporters from Tanzania.





They posted the following photos to support their idea of the presence of foreigners from Tanzania in the rally.