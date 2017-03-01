Is KIDERO planning to have MIGUNA as his runningmate? SONKO/ KENNETH are minced meat

Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero and gubernatorial aspirant, Miguna Miguna, have sparked a controversy after the two attended a similar function and seemed too cozy with each other as they shared light moments.





Kidero later posted photos of him and Miguna while attending a church service in Jericho together, sparking rumours that they two could be planning to work together as Governor and Deputy respectively - a move that may spell doom for Jubilee rivals led by Senator Mike Sonko and Peter Kenneth.





However, in his caption, Kidero deliberately refused to mention Miguna Miguna to throw his opponents off balance.





“It is happy Sabath Day as I join congregants at SDA Church in Jericho,” Kidero said as he splashed photos of him and Miguna Miguna online.





