Is KABOGO saying that he will assassinate HASSAN JOHO and NANOK? See his exact remark.

Wednesday March 15, 2017 - Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has issued a stern warning to Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, and his Turkana counterpart, Josphat Nanok, for disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Kabogo, who is feared by many people, asked Joho and Nanok to respect the President if they want to live in peace.





“I want to send a message to these two people. Number one is (Mombasa) Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, leave President Uhuru Kenyatta alone! I know where you live. And I am sending this stern message to you, Joho, leave his Excellency the President alone. Leave Uhuru Kenyatta alone. Respect the President,” Kabogo said.





“My warning message goes to the other man (Mr Nanok). I do not know even how he looks like. He looks like… [expletive]. You remember the other day he said his Excellency is called Muthamaki? Satan should be defeated. Satan should be defeated,” Kabogo added.





Kabogo said Uhuru is the king of the Kikuyu community and anybody insulting him will be dealt with accordingly.



