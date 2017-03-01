Is JOHO scared of UHURU after CID grilling? See what he did in Kibra that shocked even RAILA

Thursday March 30, 2017 - It appears that Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is slowly getting scared of President Uhuru Kenyatta after yesterday’s 2 hour grilling by CID detectives over forgery claims.





This is after he cancelled his planned Kibra rally at the last minute without any justifiable reason.





In a statement through his Spokesman, Richard Chacha, Joho announced the cancellation of the Kibra rally, which had been scheduled for Thursday 30th, to allegedly allow for the reading of the 2017/ 2018 national budget.





He apologized for the inconvenience he had caused to his supporters and promised to make it up to them.





“A new date for the rally will be announced after consultations with party leadership and Nairobi leaders," said Richard Chacha.





"We ask our supporters to remain steadfast as we march to remove the autocratic Jubilee regime from power and restore nationhood by NASA," the statement read.





This comes even as some political pundits claim that Joho cancelled the rally to avoid clashing with the authorities again and not because of the budget reading.





The Kenyan DAILY POST