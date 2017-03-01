Is CHEBUKATI on UHURU’s payroll? See what he said about RAILA and the August polls

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has assured the country that the August 8th General Election will go on as planned.





Speaking in Nakuru, Chebukati said Kenyans will go to the polls on August 8th as scheduled despite a myriad of challenges facing the preparations.





This comes despite the Opposition, led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, having cast aspersions on IEBC’s preparedness to conduct a free and fair General Election.





The Opposition had called for the postponement of election citing lack of adequate preparations by the IEBC.





However, Chebukati accused the former PM and his friends of planning to derail the polls with their utterances.





“There are people who dream elections will not happen on August 8th. That will not happen,” Chebukati said.



