This is an annual event where men compete in a race while carrying their wives.





Husbands compete for glory while carrying their better halves through a 380m route with several hurdles.





This year’s event attracted 40 couples but it is Jack McKendrick, 23, and his wife Kirsty Jones, from North Wales, who emerged victorious and secured a place at the Wife Carrying World Championships in Finland in July.





Watch the video below.