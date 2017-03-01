Inside the lavish mansion that P-SQUARE brothers have bought, Don’t hate yourself (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 05:55
Nigeria’s finest singers, P-Square brothers, have bought a lavish mansion in one of the leafy suburbs of Lagos.
The talented brothers who charge atleast 1 million dollars for international shows showed off the interior of their new lavished mansions and they are truly living like kings.
This is how real superstars should live.
Not like our Kenyan celebrities who are still struggling with poorly furnished 1 bedroom houses in Roysambu.
Here is a sneak preview of P-Squares’ mansion.