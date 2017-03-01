Iko kitu! See BETTY KYALLO’s facial expression as JOHO was issuing a press statement on his woes (PHOTO)Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Media News 17:01
Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, issued a press statement on Tuesday concerning his recent woes.
Apparently, the Government has decided to bring him down due to his frequent attacks on the Head of State.
Betty was reporting live as Joho was issuing a press statement and her facial expression tells it all.
They are said to be lovers and you can tell that Betty was sympthasizing with her “bae”.
