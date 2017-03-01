If you want to marry ANNE WAIGURU tell us otherwise keep off - Elders now tell RAILA ODINGA

Elders from Kirinyaga County have warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to keep off affairs of former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru.





Led by Kirinyaga Council of Elders patron, Njagi wa Njege, the elders threatened to curse Raila Odinga if he keeps on bashing Anne Waiguru and meddling in her personal affairs.





They said Raila’s campaign against the former Devolution CS over corruption was unwarranted becase she had been cleared of graft contentions she was allegedly linked to at the National Youth Service.





The elders accused Raila of being jealous of Waiguru for transforming Kibera for a very short time unlike him who did nothing for the decades he was the area’s MP.





“Raila has his sister Ruth as Deputy Governor of Kisumu. His elder brother Oburu is a nominated MP and now his daughter Rosemary is vying for Kibra MP. He should realize that we do not need his guidance on who to elect as our Governor,” Njege said.





