If you missed it! This is what our President UHURU spoke with TRUMP - He is blessed.

Last Tuesday in the evening, President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke with US President Donald Trump who assured him of his Government’s support in the fight against Al Shabaab.





According to a presser issued by White House the following morning, Uhuru and Trump also spoke about economic partnership and mutual dedication to overcoming terrorism which affects the two nations.





The US P resident thank ed Kenyans for their significant contributions to the African Union Mission in Somalia and recognized the sacrifices by Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in the fight against A l Shabaab.





This is what White House said….





"President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya to reaffirm the strong bilateral relationship between our two countries. The two leaders discussed our economic partnership and mutual dedication to overcoming terrorism and other regional security challenges through close cooperation.





President Trump expressed appreciation for Kenya’s significant contributions to the African Union Mission in Somalia and recognized Kenyan troops’ sacrifices in the fight against al-Shabaab. The two leaders also discussed ways to boost bilateral trade and investment in Kenya and the broader East Africa region."





