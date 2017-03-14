If RAILA ODINGA and his men insist on joint nominations, we will leave NASA – OMAR says

Wiper Democratic Movement Secretary General, Hassan Omar, said former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is ready to bolt out of the National Super Alliance (NASA) if ODM continues insisting on joint nominations.





Addressing a Press Conference in Mombasa, Omar said Wiper Party will conduct its own nominations.





He said the fear being propagated by “failures” that NASA will lose to Jubilee if they field separate candidates is myopic.





Hassan said those spreading fear have failed and want to hide under NASA.





“Governors feel the burden because of a mistake they have made which created a vacuum for Jubilee to field candidates. Don’t call NASA to fix your problems,” said Hassan who is also the Mombasa Senator.





Omar said in 2013, CORD coalition fielded separate candidates and still defeated Jubilee at the Coast.





He said a joint nomination is similar to party dissolution.





“Wiper has not ratified any decision to joint nomination,” Omar said.





