If JOHO’s people hear this, they will never ever vote for RAILA ODINGA - He’s their worst enemy

As former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was rallying support at Tononoka Grounds, inciting the people of Coast against the Jubilee Government, his rivals were in Kilifi County doing the exact same thing to him.





Led by National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, the Jubilee brigade warned Coast residents not to fall for Raila Odinga’s tricks again because he has nothing good to offer them.





Duale told residents to defect to Jubilee because it still had its tyranny of numbers to form the next Government.





He castigated the former PM accusing him of being a perennial loser saying he has failed the people of Coast just as he has failed to win any Presidential election.





“Raila has failed to enumerate his agenda and all he has continuously done is lament over problems even those that Jubilee has resolved. He will see tarmac and tell Kenyans that it will soon have potholes,” Duale claimed.





