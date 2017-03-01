IEBC now says that the August poll is unpredictable and asks Kenyans to pray for peace

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has asked faithful to pray for Kenya to have a peaceful General Election in August.





Speaking at Lavington SDA Church in Nairobi during a special prayer service for peace, IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, acknowledged that the country was facing a cloud of uncertainty with only 155 days to the next General Election.





Chiloba noted that the August poll was unpredictable going by what is happening in the country and that only prayers will guarantee peaceful polls.





“It is now 155 days to the elections and you can see a cloud of uncertainty hanging across the country. However, as a commission we want to assure you that we are ready to conduct credible elections,” Chiloba said.





“We must all play our role going into elections. Although there is uncertainty, as Christians we are bound by hope that all shall be well,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST