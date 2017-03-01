IEBC admits hackers tried to hack its system to steal crucial data ahead of poll - Was it RAILA or UHURU?

Friday March 17, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) confirmed the country’s worst nightmare saying hackers attempted to breach its system to steal crucial information ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Speaking yesterday, IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, told the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee that hackers tried to hack IEBC servers to steal data for elections.





However, he said the hackers were not successful because the IEBC systems cannot be penetrated.





However, Chebukati did not reveal the identity of the hackers and who they were working for so as not to compromise the August poll.





“Attempts were made but our system was not penetrated because of secure firewall and other security measures,” Chebukati said.





This comes even as the commission had earlier dismissed claims that its systems were hacked by unknown hackers.





The Kenyan DAILY POST